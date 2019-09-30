Any ska? Children's songs with a twist at Limerick theatre

WE HAVE heard all the nursery rhymes, but probably not the different renditions that a talented Galway-based quintet will be performing in Limerick next month.

Branar Teatar do Phaisti will deliver its world premiere of Rockin’ Rhymes to kick off the annual Bualadh Bos Children’s Festival season at the Belltable on October 6.

The 5-piece band comprises of Helen Gregg vocals, Grace Kiely vocals and double bass, Michael Chang viola and mandolin, Rickie O'Neill drums and Miquel Barcelo musical director on guitar. Digital animations are created by artist Maeve Clancy and the show is directed Marc Mac Lochlainn.

Speaking to the Leader, Marc, who is no stranger to the Limerick scene, said that the interactive shoe-tapping show will see the traditional songs transformed by ska, jazz, rock ‘n’ roll and more.

“What we have done is, we have taken a lot of the nursery rhymes, but we have taken them thematically. We will join up all of the rhymes, say, that has something to do with falling. And we have a ska song about falling that basically has all the nursery rhymes that have falling, between Jack and Jill, Humpty Dumpty and all them put into it.”

While playing the rhymes, they are also giving the kids a history of music through the decades.

He said that parents and even grandparents will enjoy the musical experience too!