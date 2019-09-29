Hurricane Lorenzo could be set for Limerick

A CATEGORY five hurricane, with winds of up to 250 miles per hour could be set up to hit these shores in the coming days.

THE authorities are keeping a close monitor on Hurrizane Lorenzo, which is currently over the South Atlantic Ocean.

The super-storn is currently hovering over the Atlantic Ocean, and Met Eireann are keeping a watching brief, although at this stage, it is by no means certain it will hit Ireland, or Limerick.

According to the United States of America’s National Hurricane Centre (NHC), Lorenzo has strengthened to the maximum category five hurricane, with gusts of up to 250 miles per hour. To illustrate how just how strong this is, the maximum speed limit on Irish motorways is just 120 kilometres per hour, or around 74 miles an hour.

The NHC said that it was the strongest hurricane on record this far north and east in the Atlantic basin.

It is currently 2,000km southwest of the Azores island group, which is off the coast of Portugal.

The hurricane is expected to move near or just west of the Azores late on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Met Éireann said it was then expected to gradually head northeastwards in the direction of Ireland.

However, it said its exact track and severity, once it comes closer, was still uncertain.

Here are the 5 am AST Key Messages for Hurricane #Lorenzo. pic.twitter.com/wW05AN0rcu — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 29, 2019

The storm is expected to lose its major status as it moves northwards across cooler waters.

Met Éireann said: "On the forecast track, Lorenzo is expected to move near or just west of the Azores late Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Thereafter, the exact track and the intensity of Lorenzo as it transitions to an extratropical low is still very uncertain.

"However, one possibility is that it will track northeastwards towards Europe.

"Met Éireann, the UK Met Office and the US National Hurricane Centre (NOAA) are holding daily conference discussions.

"The progress of Lorenzo and any potential impacts for Ireland are being closely monitored."