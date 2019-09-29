Limerick school named Ireland’s best for sixth straight year

SOUTH Circular Road school Laurel Hill Colaiste FCJ has been named Ireland’s top secondary school for a record sixth straight year.

The Sunday Times best school guide, published this Sunday morning, reveals that more than 95% of the girls go to university from here.

Laurel Hill has beaten 399 other secondary schools to the top of the table, which measures the progression of all second-level students over a three-year period - from 2016 to 2018 - to universities and institutes of technology.

In 2014, Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ was the first Gaelcholáiste to top the list.

It is also the only non-fee-paying school to top league table over the past 14 years.

The 404-pupil girls’ Gaelcholáiste has been the top school in Munster (excluding Cork) for nine out of the past 15 years.