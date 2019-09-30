Need for directions is signposted in Limerick estate

CITY North Fianna Fail activist Pat O’Neill has called on the council to increase signage within Clonmacken.

Mr O’Neill, who chairs the residents association, wants the local authority to address what he sees as a lack of signs in the estate on the edge of Caherdavin.

“While I was successful in getting a location sign at the entrance to the estate, the issue is within the estate itself. Recently I have received numerous complaints from local residents that mail and deliveries are going to the wrong houses and hospital appointments have been missed also people’s fear is that should the emergency services be required to attend a house it can be difficult to find as we have no finger posts within the estate showing correct,” he said.

The activist believes this to be unacceptable, claiming the council has “buried its head in the sand​” in the hope the issue passes.

Mr O’Neill, who narrowly missed out on a council seat in May, said: “Last year I walked the estate along with council officials and together we highlighted the areas where the new signage will be erected but we’re still waiting.”

The sign at the entrance to the estate highlights the three groups of houses in there: Cluain Dara, Cluain Dara Court and Knocklyon.