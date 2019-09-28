Hormone health talk in Limerick Hotel this October

A HORMONE health talk will take place in Limerick next month in a bid to encourage women across the county to open up the conversation on the topic.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 10, in the Limerick Strand Hotel from 7.30pm to 9pm, will be chaired by broadcaster, Lorraine Keane.

The talk will include advice and information from Consultant Endocrinologist, Dr Mary Ryan and a nutritional therapist.

Speaking about the importance of discussing hormone health, Ms Keane said: “I am amazed at how many women approach me to share their hormone health story but feel they cannot talk to their partners or friends about how they are feeling.

“It’s time we start talking about our hormone health, educate ourselves on the symptoms and find solutions so we can live our best lives, every day!”

Dr Mary Ryan, said: “It is my passion to educate women on hormone health and empower them for generations in doing so.

“Most women are not aware their hormone health is being compromised until they are completely exhausted or develop illnesses.

“Learning to manage our hormone health is vital, especially for women over 40,” she said adding she was delighted at the opportunity to educate women about hormone health in 2019 and was looking forward to visiting Limerick this October.

Also speaking on the evening will be nutritional therapist, Sarah Brereton, who said, “ I am very aware of my hormone health, but most women I speak to are not.

“Some simple changes to our diets and daily routines can bring immense improvements to hormone health.

Tickets for the Limerick Hormone Health talk are priced at just €10 each and are available to purchase via EventBrite hormonehealth40plus.eventbrite.ie or email events@naturalife.ie