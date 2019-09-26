Limerick Exiles to support annual Monica Dee football tournament

THERE will be a festival of Gaelic football in London on Saturday as a tournament in memory of a popular Limerick lady will take place.

Nine ladies Gaelic football teams will converge on Greenford, West London to take part in the Monica Dee Memorial Cup and Shield.

Now in its fourth year, the tournament is being held in memory of Monica Dee, the wife of Murroe man, Con Dee, who is a former president of the Limerick Association in London.

The tournament throws in at 10am, and all are very welcome to attend.

Con will present the trophies to the winners along with the medals he has kindly sponsored.

The Shield has been won twice by Kilmacud Croke's of Dublin

The teams scheduled to play the 2019 event are Dulwich Harps, Fr Murphy's, Holloway Gaels, Kingdom/Kerry Gaels, Parnell's Round Towers, St Anthony's, Tir Chonaill Gaels & Tomas Mac Curtains.

For more information on the tournament, call John at 0044-7956855957.