Bearded driver tells court that gardai charged the wrong brother over having no insurance

A MOTORIST claimed in Kilmallock Court that gardai got the wrong man.

Matthew Quinn, aged 60, of Glenview Square, Tipperary Town, said a garda stopped one of his brothers driving an uninsured vehicle, and not him.

He said he and two of his siblings “could be twins”. Mr Quinn pleaded not guilty to driving without insurance and a licence.

Garda John Clifford said he set up a checkpoint on the Main Street of Hospital on December 2, 2017.

“I stopped a black Opel Corsa driven by a male who gave his name as Matthew Quinn. There was no insurance, NCT, tax disc displayed. I made a lawful demand for him to provide documentation within ten days which he failed to do. I issued a fixed charge penalty notice which remains unpaid,” said Garda Clifford.

Inspector Alan Cullen asked Garda Clifford if he saw the driver in the courtroom.

“Yes, standing up,” said Garda Clifford as he pointed towards Mr Quinn.

“Are you in any doubt?” asked Insp Cullen.

“No, I noticed him even before the case was called,” said Garda Clifford.

Ted McCarthy, solicitor, said he stopped the driver of the vehicle back in 2017.

“Had you met him prior to that date?” asked Mr McCarthy.

“No,” said Garda Clifford.

Mr McCarthy asked the garda if he was sure it was him.

“He says it wasn’t him. Is it possible it was a member of his family? He has two brothers who look fairly like him. Have you ever met them?” asked Mr McCarthy.

“No,” said Garda Clifford.

Mr Quinn, who has a long bushy grey beard, took the stand in Kilmallock Court. Mr McCarthy said the man stopped by Garda Clifford gave the name Matthew Quinn and his address.

"Was that you?” asked Mr McCarthy.

“Definitely not. I haven’t driven a car since 2012. I ride motorbikes,” said Mr Quinn.

The defendant said he and two of his brothers “could be twins”.

“People can’t tell the difference between any of us,” said Mr Quinn.

Insp Cullen asked Mr Quinn if he asked his brothers if they were driving.

“I did say it to them but they’re going to say no. I wouldn’t tell them if it was me,” admitted Mr Quinn.

Insp Cullen said the State had proven beyond reasonable doubt the driver was Mr Quinn.

“Garda Clifford is 100% sure,” said Insp Cullen.

Judge Marian O’Leary accepted Garda Clifford’s evidence that Matthew Quinn was driving the vehicle at Main Street, Hospital.

Insp Cullen said Mr Quinn has three previous convictions for no insurance.

For no insurance, Judge O’Leary sentenced Mr Quinn to four months in prison; put him off the road for five years and fined him €500.

There was a further fine of €200 for no driving licence.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.

On the same court date, Mr Quinn pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a driving licence at Main Street, Oola on September 29, 2017. Mr McCarthy said his client believed he was covered by an insurance cert.

Judge O’Leary imposed a suspended five month prison sentence and six year disqualification for no insurance. Mr Quinn was fined €300 for no licence.