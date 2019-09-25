Some but not all stolen fencing located in Limerick halting site

A YOUNG man who admitted having hundreds of euro worth of stolen fencing around his home in Southill has been given time to pay compensation to the owner.

Jay Casey, 20, of Clonlong halting site pleaded guilty to handling the stolen fencing on March 30, 2019 – the day after it was stolen from a premises at Galvone Industrial Estate.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said ten sections of Harrison Fencing, worth €500, were reported stolen at 9am on March 30 when the owner returned to the premises having erected the fencing the previous day.

She told Limerick District Court that having been alerted to the theft, gardai viewed CCTV and identified a car leaving the area.

She said the car was linked to another individual living in the Southill area and that when gardai went to interview the owner, they observed the stolen fencing.

“The saw the fencing erected around Mr Casey’s bay,” she said adding that he was cooperative and made admissions when questioned.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told six sections of the fencing were recovered but four were not and that the owner remains at a loss of €200,

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client told gardai he had nothing to do with the theft of the fencing and that he had bought it from another individual.

She said Mr Casey, who has 18 previous convictions, was willing to pay compensation to the owner of the fencing if given time.

Judge O’Leary noted this and adjourned the matter to next month for sentence.

In doing so, she indicated she will deal with the matter leniently if compensation is paid by the defendant.