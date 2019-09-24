Deaths in Limerick - September 24, 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick Mulcahy of Keane Street, Killalee, Limerick. Late of C.I.E. Road Freight & Guinness Stores, Carey's Road, Limerick. Fondly remembered as Mick. Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Julia, sons Kenneth and Thomas, daughters Martina, Deirdre, Jayne, Jackie and Michelle. Brother Thomas, Sisters Susan, Marie, Betty, Rosaleen. Daughters-in-law, Sons-in-law, Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Repossing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (September 25th) from 5pm to 7pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road. Requiem Mass Thursday (September 26th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mt St Oliver Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Bernadette Harrington (née O'Dwyer) of Rostrevor Close, Caherdavin, Limerick. Bernadette Harrington, Late of St. Lawrence Park, Garryowen & the Pike. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Brendan, daughters Linda & Deirdre, sons-in-law Farrukh & Aaron, granchildren Aleena, Zara & Hazel, sister Peggy Leo & her husband John, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Helen, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends. Bernadette was predeceased by her sister Mary Kenihan & brother Son O'Dwyer.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (September 25th) from 5pm to 6.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday (September 26th) at 11am followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.



The death has occurred of Noreen DALY (née Ahern) of Ballybehy, Abbeyfeale, Limerick

Noreen who passed away peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her family, on Monday September 23rd. 2019. Noreen is very sadly missed by her loving husband Denis, her children Lorraine, Denis and Aoife, grandchildren Lilly and Donnacha, brothers John, Denis and Thomas, son-in-law Eoin, mother-in-law Lil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Noreen is predeceased by her infant grandson Robert.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 5.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Flowers accepted or donations to The Oncology Unit, University Hospital Limerick or Milford Care Centre.