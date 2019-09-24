Juvenile charged in connection with armed burglary in Limerick city

A JUVENILE is to appear before Limerick District Court after he was arrested in connection with an armed burglary in the northside of the city.

The aggravated burglary occurred at a house in Shannonvale on Old Cratloe Road on Sunday morning.

Gardai said they received a report at around 7am that two males entered the home, armed with what was believed to be a knife.

Gardaí immediately responded and on their arrival two males fled from the scene in the direction of Caherdavin, a spokesperson said.



An extensive search was conducted of the area and a juvenile was discovered hiding in the Shannonvale area.

He was charged this Tuesday morning and is due to appear before Limerick District Court at 10.30am.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.