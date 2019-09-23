Deaths in Limerick - September 23, 2019

The death has occurred of Alice Punch, Rathmore, Meanus, Limerick / Newcastle, Dublin. Late of Rathmore, Meanus, Co. Limerick. September the 21st 2019 peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Daughter of the late Ned and Nora Punch. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother Eddie, sister-in-law Kathleen, cousins and her friends in Anne’s Lodge.

Reposing this Tuesday at Daffy’s Funeral Home in Croom from 6pm with removal at 7:30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Manister. Funeral on Wednesday after 12 noon Requiem Mass to the adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of Mary Fitzgerald Nee Donovan formerly of Rathkeale and Woodcliffe House, Loughill, Co. Limerick. Aged 76. Died on 7th September 2019 in the Loving Care of the staff of Rosalyn House Care Home, Houghton Regis, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, England. Deeply regretted by Husband Patrick, Sons Bernard, Leo & Eoin, Daughter Danielle, Grandchildren, Daughters in Law, Son In Law, Brothers, Family & Friends.

Reposing at Neville’s Funeral Home, Marsh Road, Luton on the evening of September 29th from 3.30pm – 6.30pm.10am mass on September 30th at St. Vincent’s Parish Church, Houghton Regis followed by burial at Houghton Regis Cemetery at approx. 11.30am.

The death has occurred of Kay Dillon (née Baker) Upper Athea, Athea, Co. Limerick. Formerly of Walshingham, Norfolk, England. Predeceased by her loving husband Mathew & daughters-in-law Anne and Lilian. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Marian, sons David, Kevin, Gerard, Damian, Matthew and Gregory, daughters-in-law Dorothy, Noreen, Patricia and Mary Beth, son-in-law Morgan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Kellys Funeral Home, Athea on Tuesday evening (24th September) from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea. Requiem Mass Wednesday (25th September) at 12pm in St. Bartholomew's Church. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Burke (late of Owenmore Drive, Raheen Heights, Limerick and formerly of Tramore, Co. Waterford, late Horse Trainer, Richmond Stud, Patrickswell) 22nd September 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his dear wife Delia (nee O’ Sullivan), his sons John, Philip, Michael and Paul, his daughters Ann, Rosemary and Gillian, sister Marie (Noonan), son-in-law, daughters-in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Raheen Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Patrickswell.Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Injured Jockey’s Fund.