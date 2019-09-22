Deaths in Limerick - September 22, 2019

The death has occurred of Florence (Flo) O'Mahony, Lifford Gardens, Ballinacurra, Limerick, late of Mid-Western Health Board and Limerick County Council on 21st September 2019, peacefully at St Camillus Hospital. Deeply missed by his loving wife Phyl, sons Gerard, Kieran and daughter Niamh, brother Donald and sister Helen.Sadly missed by his loving daughters-in-law, Fiona and Emma, and grandchildren Ria, Kate, Lily, Eoin and Mark, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension. Family Flowers only

The death has occurred of Patrick O’Connor, Corelish, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick and formerly of Boher. 22nd. September 2019 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, son Martin, daughter Ciara, son in law Brian, grandchildren Rory, Sive and Max, brother Martin, sisters in law, Myra and Chrissie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Hospice Mortuary on Monday 23rd from 5.30 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to St. John the Baptist Church, Nicker, Pallasgreen. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 24th at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards to St. Columba’s Cemetery Pallasgreen. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Maura Kenny (née Scanlan), Cloncon, Ballagh, Limerick. On September 22, 2019, peacefully at Adare and District Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family, MAURA, wife of the late Bernard. Sadly missed by her sons Brian, Oliver and Pádraig, daughter Siobhán (O'Connor), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Eamonn and Patrick (Adare), sisters Ina (Sr. Scholastica, Presentation Convent Killarney), Gretta Ryan (Castlemagner) and Ita (Brothers of Charity), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Ita's Church, Ashford on Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Peg Flynn (née Flaherty), Carrigkerry, Limerick. Unexpectedly at Limerick University Hospital on 21st of September 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Bridget, sons Mike and Pat, daughters –in-law Theresa and Denise, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday evening (23rd Sept) from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Carrigkerry, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 1 pm. Burial afterwards in St. Molua’s Cemetery, Ardagh.

The death has occurred of Mary Bourke (née Hoare), Ballyclough Avenue, Limerick City, Limerick, September 21st 2019, in the loving care of the staff of Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastlewest. Predeceased by her loving husband John (Jackie). Mourned by her daughters Caroline and Jacqui and son John.

Remains arriving at St. Michael's Church, Denmark Street, on Monday (September 23rd) at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass Tuesday (September 24th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.