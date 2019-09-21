Deaths in Limerick - September 21, 2019

The death has occurred of Margaret Condon, Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree, Limerick. Late of Chestnut Grove, Enniscouch, Rathkeale and Dohile Cappagh. Peacefully at Beech Lodge in the tender care of the staff surrrounded by her family. Predeceased by her brothers Tommy and Stevie, sisters Hannah, Josie, and Chrissy. Sadly missed by her sisters Lily, Esther, Bridget, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale Sunday evening from 5.30-7p.m. followed by removal to St. James Church Cappagh. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday. Burial afterwards in Cappagh cemetary.

The death has occurred of Ann Boyle (née Moloney), Ashmount Mews, Silversprings, Cork and formerly of Camillaun Park, Newcastle, Galway and Adare, Co. Limerick, 20th September 2019. Pre-deceased by her brother Donald. Dearly loved mother of Annmarie and Andrew. Sadly, missed by her loving family, grandchildren Kodee, Hailey and Leon, son in law Blaine, Andrew’s partner Cara, brothers Michael and Denis, sisters Mary and Theresa, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street, Galway from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Monday, the 23rd of September. Mass for Ann Boyle on Tuesday, the 24th of September, at 10 o’clock in The Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road, Galway. Followed by cremation service at 1 o’clock in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request, donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society and Marymount Hospice, Cork.

The death has occurred of Margaret Bourke (née Dowling), Co. Limerick & late of Ross-Dunsany, Co. Meath) September 20th 2019 (peacefully) in the tender care of the Tearmann Ward, St. Camillus' Hospital. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, sons Jonathan & Alan, daughter Jennifer, grandchildren Adam, Noah, Mia, Grace & Ollie, daughters-in-law Mary & Muiree, son-in-law Kevin, brother Harry, sisters Kathleen & Ann, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends. Margaret was predeceased by her sisters Phyllis & Patsy.

Reposing at her residence (Eir Code V35A7XO) on Sunday (September 22nd) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday (September 23rd) to the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown to arrive for 11.30am Mass followed by burial in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Oola. House private please outside of reposal times. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.