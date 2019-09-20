Deaths in Limerick - September 20, 2019

The death has occurred of Pat Ryan (Knockane Cross, Garrydoolis, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick) September 19th 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, Pat. Deeply regretted by his sister Madge (McCann), brothers Ned, Tom, Noel, John, Michael and Philip, sisters-in-law Rita and Karen, nieces Mary, Annie and Mary, nephews Michael, Sean and Patrick, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Pallasgreen Saturday evening from 5 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to St. Brigid’s Church, Templebraden. Requiem Mass Sunday at 10 o’c and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperar



The death has occurred of John O'Malley of 'Edenvale' Ballycummin, Raheen, Limerick. John died (Peacefully). Beloved husband of Carmel (O’Sullivan) and adored father of Megan and Jennifer. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Monica, brothers-in-law Terry & Tony, sister-in-law Mary, extended family and his many great friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (Sept. 22nd) from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen on Monday (Sept. 23rd) for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) O'Brien of Ballyhahill, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing Wife Mary, Daughter Ella, Sisters Nan McSweeney (Loughill), Sr. Mary O’Brien (Mallow), Sr. Catherine O’Brien (Charleville), Nephews, Nieces, Kind Neighbours & Friends.

Reposing at his home in Finnoe, Ballyhahill (Eircode V94 YD57)) on Saturday Evening from 5-8PM.Arriving at The Church of The Visitation, Ballyhahill on Sunday for 1pm Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilcolman Cemetery. Family Flowers only Please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.



The death has occurred of Dominic Kiely,Dún Aoibhinn, Faughbawn, Muckross, V93 X9WC and late of Kilcummin, Killarney, Kerry / Limerick. Dearly loved husband of Deirdre. Sadly missed by his loving children Vicki and Gareth and their mother Coral, his stepchildren Liza, Brian, Aifric and Kate, his much loved grandchildren Seán, Sophie, Ruby, Faye, Paige, Luke, Hollie, Robyn, Finn and Tom, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his brothers Mike and Kieran, sisters Noreen, Rose and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, his many dear friends and his former work colleagues in St John of God's, Tralee and Killarney.

Reposing at his family home, Dún Aoibhinn, Faughbawn, Muckross, Killarney V93 X9WC on Sunday evening from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Monday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Private cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

The death has occurred of Jo Harrington (née Lee) The Elms, Rathkeale Road, Adare, Limerick, September 20th 2019, peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of the late Jackie. Sister of the late Mike. Sadly missed by her loving sons Tom, Brian, Johnny, Damian and Lee, brother Jimmy, sisters, Kate, Mary, Breda, Ann and Margaret, grandchildren Ross, Jack, Emily, Laura and Kate, Daughters-in-law Pat, Jackie and Bríd, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home this Sunday from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Arriving at Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon with burial afterwards in Adare Old Cemetery.Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.