EPA criticised as Limerick objectors face hefty fee

THE Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been criticised after it emerged those looking to object to the granting of a licence to Irish Cement will be charged a three-figure fee.

This week, the regulator granted a licence to Irish Cement to switch away from using fossil fuels at its plant in Mungret in favour of solid recovered waste and used tyres.

There were initially 4,500 people writing to the EPA to oppose the granting of a licence.

However, now it has been granted, members of the public can appeal for elements of this licence to be changed.

But it comes at a cost – €126 per application.

Tim Hourigan of Limerick Against Pollution (LAP), the group which has long campaigned against the €10m reforms by Irish Cement, said the group will be putting together their own super-objection, which members of the public can financially contribute to.

He criticised the fee.

“It’s an obstacle to people getting accountability. The EPA is already funded by our taxes, and when people have legitimate concerns, and they are not happy at a decision, the EPA has to make themselves accountable to us without demanding more money. We are already paying their wages,” he said.

A number of people will also group together to reduce the financial strain, Mr Hourigan added.

Cllr Joe Leddin said the EPA should follow the example of local authorities nationwide which abolished fees for objections.

“Many of us might not have the financial ability to pay €100-plus to lodge an objection. They are fighting this from a health point of view. This is a huge impediment. I’d be calling on the EPA to waive this.”

Meanwhile, a march is to take place in Limerick City on Saturday, October 5 in protest at the move by the EPA to grant the licence.

It will begin at 2pm outside City Hall at Merchant’s Quay.

The EPA has been contacted for comment.