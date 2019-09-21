Limerick money lender didn't file tax returns for three years

AN Abbeyfeale man who is a registered money-lender has been fined a total of €3,750 for failing to make tax returns for three years running.

Three summons were issued to Arthur Murphy, 3 Willowbrook, Killarney Rd, Abbeyfeale for failing to make tax returns in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the court was told But no returns had been filed.

When Judge Mary Cashin asked about Mr Murphy’s occupation she was told he was “registered as a money lender.” The judge imposed fines of €1,250 for each of the three years and also made an order that Mr Murphy make the returns.