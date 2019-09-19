Deaths in Limerick - September 19, 2019

The death has occurred of Sr. Anne Fitzpatrick, Sr. Anne CSB. (late of Lackelly, Knocklong, Co. Limerick). Missionary in Australia. September 19, 2019 in Sydney. Deeply regretted by her sister Bernie (Carroll), sister-in-law Eileen, nephews and nieces, grand-nephews and grandnieces, great-grandnephew and great-grandniece, extended family, friends and Brigidine consoeurs. Beloved sister of the late Fr John C.S.Sp. (who died the day before), Kitty, Sr. Mary PBVM, Theresa, Tom and Jim.



The death has occurred of Fr. John Fitzpatrick C.S.Sp. (Kimmage Manor, late of Lackelly, Knocklong, Co. Limerick). Missionary in Brazil, USA and Ireland. September 18, 2019. Deeply regretted by his sister Bernie (Carroll), sister-in-law Eileen, nephews and nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, great-grand-nephew and great-grand-niece, extended family, friends and Spiritan confrères. Beloved brother of the late Sr. Anne CSB (who died on 19th September 2019 in Australia), Kitty, Sr. Mary PBVM, Theresa, Tom and Jim.

Reposing on Friday afternoon (20th September) 2019 at the Mission House, Kimmage Manor from 3pm. Prayers at 4.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning (21st September) to Rockwell College Chapel, Co. Tipperary for Funeral Mass at 1.00pm. Burial afterwards in the Spiritan community Cemetery in Rockwell.



The death has occurred of Mary Cremins (née Roche), The Oaks, Cloughanarold, Riddlestown, Rathkeale, Limerick and Penney's the Crescent Shopping Centre.Peacefully, after a brief illness, at her residence, in the presence of her family. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Maurice, son Patrick Sean, parents Eileen & Sean Roche, sisters Margaret & Kay, the extended Roche & Cremins families, large circle of friends & neighbours.

Reposing Thursday (Sept. 19th) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at her residence (Eir Code V9449X4). Removal on Friday (Sept. 20th) to St. Kieran's Church, Coolcappa (Eir Code V42V568) to arrive for 11am Mass followed by burial in Coolcappa Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Sheila O’Leary/Hannon (nee Hayes), formerly of Bawnard, Midleton, Co. Cork and The Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock, 19th September 2019, very peacefully in the tender and loving care of the matron and staff of The Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Sheila, in her 92nd Year, pre-deceased by her husbands Jack Hannon (Ballycullane), John O’Leary (Midleton). Sadly missed by her loving daughters Elma Murphy (Portauns), Marie O’Regan (Carrigaline), Sylvia Tuohy (Ballycullane) and son D.J. Hannon, sons-in-law Billy, Martin, and Brendan, grandchildren, Fiona, Michael, John(R.I.P.), Barry(R.I.P.), Colin, Adele, Lorraine, Mark, Rachel and their partners. Great grand children Cassie, Elijah, Surya, John, Dylan, Cara, Niamh, Liam, her stepsons Kevin and Willie O’Leary and families (Midleton), her large circle of friends, management and caring staff in The Maria Goretti Nursing Home.

Reposing this Friday evening from 6pm at The Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 7.30pm with funeral to arrive Saturday for 12 noon requiem Mass at S.S Peter and Paul's Church Kilmallock and afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for service at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association. Contact Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock.