Gardaí launch investigation into county Limeirck house burglary

GARDAÍ in Limerick are appealing for witnesses to the burglary of a home which occurred this Thursday morning.

Gardaí from Roxboro garda station responded to reports of individuals wearing balaclavas burgling a home in Ballynagarde, Ballyneety at approximately 8.30am.

No arrests were made at the scene, with gardaí appealing for information surrounding the incident.

Please contact Roxboro garda station on (061) 214 340 if you have any information.