Limerick metro district declares climate change emergency

LIMERICK’s metropolitan district has formally declared a climate and dioversity “emergency” and pledged its backing to the climate strikes happening this Friday.

Here in the city, Gaelcholaiste Luimni student Saoirse Exton is leading a massive strike to raise awareness of the need to be more environmentally friendly.

Joined by her mother Ger in the audience of this week’s metropolitan district meeting, she saw a motion from Social Democrats councillor Elisa O’Donovan calling for the emergency passed unanimously.

She read a motion put together by 14-year-old Saoirse, and her friends, who, Cllr O’Donovan said “are desperately concerned for their future and the worsening climate destruction of the earth”.

Among the points of the motion were that the council co-ordinates a “shutdown” of local authority services so members and staff can take part.

She also urged the council to put in place a climate and biodiversity action and mitigation plan, and fully budget it, and that public transport is prioritised over car parks, road widening “or anything that could harm the environment while there is a clear alternative.”

Cllr O’Donovan said: “Climate change is the biggest global challenge of this century. In declaring this emergency, we will signal our intention to show leadership and ambition as we seek to preserve the world as we know it for generations to come.”

”The emergency is clear – we are destroying our children’s future, their natural ecosystem, their climate, their mental wellbeing and their quality of life,” she added.

Director of service Brian Kennedy said the local authority has put in place a strategy designed to make the organisation "more aware of and resilient to the impacts of climate change".

“The council has signed up as a partner to the All-Ireland pollinator plan, which promotes the protection and enhancement of biodiversity and the council is undertaking a number of pilots dealing with invasive species," he added.

Cllrs Sean Hartigan, Daniel Butler, James Collins and Olivia O’Sullivan also spoke in favour.