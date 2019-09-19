Man arrested in connection with Limerick city burglary

A MAN in his 30s is to appear before court after he was arrested in connection with a burglary in Limerick city at the weekend.

The incident occurred at Lansdowne Terrace on the Ennis Roads in the early hours of Sunday.

Gardaí in Mayorstone Park received a call after the owner awoke to find that their shed, which is attached to the house, had been broken into and a number of tools had been taken.

"An investigation was carried out by Gardaí and a man in his 30s was arrested yesterday, 18th September 2019. He was detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged to appear before Limerick City District Court this Thursday morning.