Warning to Limerick motorists as parked cars are targeted by thieves

GARDAI are appealing to motorists not to leave valuable items on display in their cars when parked,

While there have been a number of thefts from unlocked cars in Limerick over the past week, a number of locked cars have also been targeted.

“That’s correct but again all of these cars also had something in common and that was the owners left property in the cars which was easily seen by the

opportunist thief,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

According to gardai a handbag and hoodie were taken from a car which was parked at Cathedral Place in the city while, in another case, a handbag and a jacket were taken from a car which was parked at Nicholas Street.

“Never leave your car unless you have checked that it’s locked and nothing is left in the car. Also don’t wait to get to your destination before putting your items of value in your boot, this must be done before you park up, just assume a would-be criminal is watching,” added Sgt Leetch who said she has often pulled in at the side of the road to put valuables out of sight.