Blow for County Limerick town as popular restaurant closes

THE PROPRIETOR of the Old Bake House in Bruff announced this Tuesday the restaurant is to close.

In a post on Facebook, Maurice Hehir said they have taken the decision after 13 years of trading.

Former local councillor, Bill O'Donnell said: "It’s a loss of a great facility in the town of Bruff and I am very disappointed to hear this news."

He continued: "The Old Bake House Restaurant has served the town of Bruff extremely well over a long number of years. I am confident we will see this business reopening in the future. It was a fantastic restaurant. I’ve been at very many good events there over the years."

Mr Hehir sincerely thanked all their customers, friends and suppliers who have made it "a most enjoyable experience".

"We realise our closing leaves a gap in our town for the moment, but we hope that we will secure a suitable buyer for the business in the very near future. Again on behalf of myself, Eilis and our great staff, we would like to thank all the people from Bruff and the surrounding towns and villages who have supported us through the years," said Mr Hehir.