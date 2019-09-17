Nine patients and two staff with Norovirus symptoms at Limerick hospital

THERE ARE two confirmed cases of the winter vomiting bug at a Limerick city hospital following an outbreak this week.

According to the HSE, 11 have presented with symptoms, nine of which are patients and two staff members.

In a statement this Monday morning, the HSE said that visiting restrictions have been imposed at St Camillus Hospital, Shelbourne Road.

The outbreak occurred in the rehab unit at the hospital, which mainly treats elderly patients.

"All infection control measures are in place and the outbreak is being managed. In the interests of patient safety and in line with infection control procedures, there will be restricted visiting permitted at the hospital," a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the HSE regrets this inconvenience but would like to thank patients and the public for their cooperation.

Any queries regarding visiting should be made directly to 061-483612

"This restriction will be reviewed on a daily basis when a further update will issue."