Louise Loves: Limerick's Mental Health Week a chance to reflect

NOW in its 15th year, Limerick Mental Health Week (LMHW) returns this October with a vibrant programme of events that promote positive mental health in Limerick and the surrounding areas.

The calendar for 2019 includes public talks, music concerts, mindfulness and art workshops, sports, family friendly events and much more.

I am delighted to be an ambassador for the week and along with my colleagues on Spin South West have an opportunity to promote positive mental health! The week provides the perfect forum to generate discussion, reduce stigma and help to bring mental health into everyday conversations, while promoting the wide range of supports and services which are available within the local community.

Annual World Mental Health Day is marked on October 10 coinciding with LMHW. The theme for LMHW 2019 is Suicide Prevention, which aims to promote supports available around the subject of suicide prevention and spreading awareness of what you can do to help yourself and those in your community.

The opening night of LMHW will be on Friday, October 4, at 6pm in The Hunt Museum. Mayor of Limerick City and County Michael Sheahan will officially open the week’s activities alongside invited speakers, organisers and friends of LMHW. This event is open to the public and all are welcome.

I am most excited for “Light up the River’, happening on Thursday October 10 at 6pm,a touching event where specially illuminated boats make their way up the River Shannon at dusk in this beautiful procession. The public is encouraged to watch on from Thomond, Sarsfield and Shannon bridges lighting up the river using phones or torches. All welcome, wrap up warm!

There will be a family fun day on Saturday, October 5, on Bedford Row, an afternoon of inclusive activities, face painting and fun for all ages. Join in from 12pm-4pm.

Enjoy “An Evening with Arnold Thomas Fanning’, the author of ‘Mind on Fire: A Memoir of Madness and Recover’. He will discuss his personal story and experiences behind the book with University of Limerick Sociology Professor, Eoin Devereux. The talk will be followed by a Q & A with the audience. The event takes place on Monday October 7 at the University of Limerick. Booking required through limerickmentalhealth.ie.

LMHW finishes with a wonderful Limerick Choir Night at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Friday October 11 at 7:30pm. For more information on the events, organisations involved, contact or visit: limerickmentalhealth.ie

For more keep an eye on social media @LimerickMHA and use the hashtag #LimerickMHW

Garda youth awards 2019

The 6th Annual Limerick Garda Youth Awards were launched at Henry Street Garda Station.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche launched the award scheme assisted by youth prize awardees’ Sean Byrnes who won both a Limerick and National award in 2018, and Ard Scoil Mhuire 6th year students Erin Barrett and Sarah McDarby who were also national winners for their project on ‘Sexting, Get the message # keepitpg’.

The awards run in association with Garveys, Supervalu Corbally and Centra Newcastle West are designed to acknowledge the volunteering activities of young people living within the Limerick Garda Division between the ages of 13 years and 21 years.

They also acknowledge the endeavours of young people that have faced and overcome challenges in their life.

For more information or to nominate a youth in your community or school, pick up an application in your local Garda station or find out more on Garda.ie.

The Limerick Garda Youth award ceremony will take place at Woodlands House Hotel on Thursday 21st November while the National awards will be presented on April 25th 2020.

TO DO

Culture Night

Now in its fourteenth year, Culture Night returns on Friday September 20. Brilliant venues and public spaces across Limerick open their doors to host a programme of free late-night entertainment, as part of an all-island celebration of arts, heritage and culture. More info @limerick.ie

TO LISTEN

Track of the week

SAARLOOS - “Fiesty’: I must admit I am late to this party, Dublin’s SAARLOOS’s new single “Feisty” is the perfect feel good bop! The pop tune is a sing along sensation and will have you singing along all day.