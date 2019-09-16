BREAKING: Winter vomiting bug outbreak at Limerick hospital

THE HSE has confirmed an outbreak of the winter vomiting bug at a hospital in Limerick city.

In a statement this Monday morning, the HSE said that visiting restrictions have been imposed at St Camillus Hospital, Shelbourne Road.

The outbreak occurred in the rehab unit at the hospital, which mainly treats elderly patients.

"All infection control measures are in place and the outbreak is being managed. In the interests of patient safety and in line with infection control procedures, there will be restricted visiting permitted at the hospital," a spokesperson said.

He said that the HSE regrets this inconvenience but would like to thank patients and the public for their cooperation.

Any queries regarding visiting should be made directly to 061-483612

"This restriction will be reviewed on a daily basis when a further update will issue."