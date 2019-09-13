Second arrest in connection with murder of Limerick man in 2006

GARDAI investigating the murder of a Limerick man more than 13 years ago have made a second arrest, it has been confirmed.

The man, whose aged in his late 60s’, was arrested on Wednesday – a day after another man was detained.

Mr Kelly, 19, from College Avenue, Moyross, Limerick was shot up to five times and left for dead in a country laneway in Blackwater near Ardnacrusha on the night of May 10, 2006.

A firearm was recovered at the location and Mr Kelly was alive when he was taken from the scene but died a short time later at the Mid Western Regional Hospital, now known as University Hospital Limerick.

It is believed Aidan was lured to the Blackwater area, which is located about two miles outside Limerick city, where the attack was carried out.

On Tuesday, gardai confirmed they had arrested a man as part of their investigation.

The suspect, whose aged in his late 30s, was taken to Henry Street gardai station where he is being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. His period of detention was extended earlier this week.

The second man who was arrested on Wednesday morning was subsequently released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.