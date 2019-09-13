Carrauntoohil climb offers boost to Limerick charities 

TWO Limerick charities are set to benefit from the proceeds of a sponsored charity climb on Ireland's highest mountain.

The climb, which will take place on this Sunday, September 15, will see over 40 people tackle Carrauntoohil. Many of those taking part in The Carrauntoohil Charity Climb 2019 will be first-time climbers. Down Syndrome Limerick and The Butterfly Club will receive all proceeds raised from the climb.

Organisers Liam Collins and Michal Rusin, both avid hikers, are delighted with the interest shown in the climb so far.

“We had a lot of our colleagues and friends enquiring about coming hiking with us, so we decided to organise the climb. Word quickly spread and we were soon inundated with inquiries, It’s a tough climb but we expect everyone to have a great day out. It’s a great personal achievement for anyone to reach the top of Ireland’s highest mountain,” said Michal.

“The charities we are raising funds for - Down Syndrome Limerick and The Butterfly Club provide vital support for people with special needs and their families in the Limerick Area. They rely heavily on charitable donations and sponsored events such as these to raise the funds needed to provide that support. I’ve seen myself first-hand the great work they do so we are delighted to donate all funds raised from the climb to them,” Liam added

All the climbers are collecting sponsorship on their own, but the organisers are hoping that some corporate sponsors will come on board also.

“We have already received some great support from some local Limerick companies such as Dennehy Motors, Russell’s bar, Troy Marketing and Renault Ireland,” said Liam.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up at www.gofundme.com/ reeks2019 for sponsorship donations or the organisers can be contacted on 087 7944773