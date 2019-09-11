Deaths in Limerick - September 11, 2019

The death has occurred of Antoinette Massey of Garryglass Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick

Antoinette Massey passed suddenly. Very deeply regretted by her mother Lorraine, stepfather John, dad Anthony, brothers Darren & Craig, sisters Chloe & Elsie, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (September 12th) from 5.30pm to 7pm, with removal afterwards to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Friday (September 13th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Tony Hennessy of Kilmallock, Limerick. Hennessy, Ballinvana, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick. Septemeber 11th 2019. Peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick, Tony, husband of the late Ena. Very deeply regretted by his daughter Martha (McCarthy), sons Eamonn, Noel, PJ, Anthony and John, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Angela Ferns, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing this Thursday evening from 6pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 7.30pm with Funeral to arrive Friday for 12 noon Requiem Mass at the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Bulgaden with burial after to Knocklong Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Foundation.