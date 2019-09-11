Limerick Court issues bench warrant, but it's Council that pays bill to remove illegal rubbish

LIMERICK City and County Council spent more than €1,000 removing household rubbish which was dumped outside a vacant house on the southside of the city.

Anthony Clarke of 104 Donoughmore Crescent, Kincora Park, Southill is being prosecuted by the local authority in relation to a detection which was made at an adjoining house – 103 Donoughmore Crescent – on January 10, last.

Litter warden Paul McAnaspie told Limerick District Court that Mr Clarke was “given an opportunity” to clean up the site after material connected to him was found during an inspection of the rubbish.

He was also issued with a fixed charge penalty notice which has not been paid.

Mr McAnaspie told Judge Marian O’Leary the defendant initially indicated he needed some time to get the money required to carry out the necessary work but that there has been no contact since.

The local authority subsequently retained contractors and the rubbish was removed at a cost of €1,016.

Judge O’Leary noted there is now a tenant residing at 103 Donoughmore Crescent and there have been no recent complaints of littering.

Having viewed photographs of the rubbish and noting Mr Clarke’s non-attendance in court, Judge O’Leary issued a warrant for his arrest.