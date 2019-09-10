Deaths in Limerick - September 10, 2019

The death has occurred of John Murphy of Baggotstown, Bruff, Co. Limerick. John passed away 9/Sept/19, peacefully, after a short ilness at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his parents Michael & Nellie, brother Fr. Ben (Los Angeles), sister Eileen Barrett (Manchester), niece Bridgella Ryan (Annacarthy, Co. Tipperary). Survived by his loving sisters Mary Walsh (Ballynahown, Kilmallock), Noreen Ryan (Annacarthy, Co. Tipperary), brothers Pat & Michael, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

John is reposing at Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35 XV96) this Wednesday (11/sept/19) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Knockainey. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of Patricia Manley Nee Carmody (William Street, Nenagh Co. Tipperary & formerly of Ballygeale, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick) September 9th 2019 peacefully in the care of Nenagh Hospital sorrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Ann (Higginbotham), sons Michael & Patrick, son-in-law Harry, daughters-in-law Bernadette & Alison, grandchildren Gareth, Owen, Orla, Mark, Ciara, John, & Niall, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday evening from 5’oc to 7’oc. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday morning at 11.45 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2.30 p.m.



The death has occurred of Catherine Costello of Manister, Croom, Limerick on September 10th 2019, peacefully, at her home, after a short illness. Daughter of the late Joe and Margaret. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers John and Noel, sisters Anne and Mary, sisters-in-law Eileen and Pauline, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her large circle of friends.

Reposing at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom on Wednesday from 6 o’clock, with Removal at 7:30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Manister. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.