Body of young woman recovered in County Limerick

THE BODY of a young woman, early 20s, has been recovered in County Limerick this Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the discovery of a body in the Annacotty area at around 7am.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service dispatched three units to the scene at 6.59am.

It is understood that gardai at Henry Street are treating the death as a personal tragedy.

If you have been affected by this story, there are a number of helpful services you can contact

Samaritans — 116 123 (free) / 087 2609090 (text)

Pieta House — 061 484 444 / 1800 247 247 (free)

Childline — 1800 666 666 (free) / Talk 50101 (free text)

Aware Helpline — 1800 804 848 (free)

Teenline — 1800 833 634 (free)

Grow — 1890 474 474

Living Links — 087 799 8427

Shannondoc — (or any GP) 1850 212 999

Emergency services — 112 or 999