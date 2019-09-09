Weather forecast: Possible highs of 20 degrees with chance of ex-tropical storm Gabrielle

LIMERICK has seen a mild and start to the week, with Monday temperatures reaching 15 degrees across the county.

Monday night will be a chilly one, with temperatures dropping to 10 degrees.

Tuesday will be dry to start to the day with some bright spells.

Cloud will increase and some outbreaks of rain will develop as the day goes on.

Rain will gradually extend eastwards during the afternoon and evening, but Limerick may dodge the worst of it. Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees, with southwest winds becoming fresh and gusty in the afternoon.

It will be clear on Wednesday morning, as brighter and drier conditions take over. There will be scattered cloud with some sunny breaks as the day goes on. Top temperatures will range 15 to 19 degrees. It will be mainly dry countywide on Wednesday night with variable cloud and clear spells. Temperatures will range between 10 and 13 degrees.

Thursday looks to be a mixed bag. Limerick, as well as the rest of the country, will see an unseasonable warm spell with temperatures rising as high as 20 degrees. It won’t be all good news, however, as the tail end of ex-tropical storm Gabrielle passes over the country. This could see scattered showers and humid conditions take over the county.

Friday will be mainly dry and fine weather and sunny spells, with the majority of showers landing in the west and northwest, leaving Limerick mainly dry. With temperatures hitting highs of 16 degrees,

The weekend mainly dry and settled weather predicted with good sunny spells and possible highs of 19 degrees.