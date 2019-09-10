Auctioneer report shows how property prices in Limerick are changing      

LATEST statistics show that property prices in Limerick saw “minimal change” during the first half of this year.

The findings were detailed in the latest Residential Property Price Barometer by the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV).

Figures show that the cost of a two-bed apartment in Limerick saw an increase of 0.88 percent in the first six months of 2019, while semi-detached three-bedroom houses also saw an increase, with prices rising by 1.12 percent.

Meanwhile, a four-bed semi-detached home saw a price decrease of 0.47 percent in the region, with a nationwide decrease of 1.68 percent occurring for these types of homes in comparison with the previous six months.

While house prices in a majority of locations have dropped slightly across the country, apartment prices in most areas have increased on average by 1.35 percent.

The study also found, when compared with the previous six months, there has been a drop of 1.34 percent for three-bed semi-detached homes and a drop of 1.68 percent for four-bed semi-detached homes.

IPAV Chief Executive Pat Davitt said: “In some areas the difference is substantial.

“The factor that led to the quick ramping up of prices is the same one that is now prompting would-be buyers to hold back,” he added.