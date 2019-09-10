Munster Property Auction: Limerick properties to go under the hammer on September 26

With the Munster Property Auction fast approaching on September 26, the upcoming auction properties are seeing increased levels of viewings and interest.

Patrick Convey of the The Munster Property Auction said, “September tends to be a very busy time in property sales with buyers settling back after the summer months and they want to find a suitable property.

"We find this is an excellent time of year for sales of family homes and investment properties. There is still time to enter properties into our September auction and we encourage properties owners to make contact with the us to arrange for an initial valuation.”

401 Richmond Court, Dock Road, Limerick city

Offered at bids over €86,000 in partnership with Rooney Auctioneers This two bedroom apartment is conveniently located in the city centre. The apartment is on the 4th floor of the building. There is a management company in place, with a current fee of €1,570 per annum which includes parking space for one car in the adjacent multi-storey car park, refuse and block insurance.

Ridge Cottage, Tuogh, Adare

Offered at bids over €96,000 in partnership with Rowan Fitzgerald Auctioneers - a two bedroom cottage situated on approx. 0.25 acre site. This cottage is full of character and is in need of modernisation, so will ideally suit those who like a project.

Tiernahilla, Ballingarry

Offered at bids above €75,000 in partnership with West Property Group: Approximately one acre residential development site with full planning permission for a detached family residence, measuring at approximately 2,550 sq ft, together with a detached shed with large plot of ground to the rear of the site.

Next public auction: September 26, The Rochestown Park Hotel, Douglas, Co Cork.