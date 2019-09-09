Limerick projects supported by grants scheme

TWO Limerick projects are among those awarded funding for work focused on human rights and equality.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission announced that Garryowen Development Project and Doras Luimní would receive grants of up to €20,000.

Garryowen Development Project, in partnership with Southill Hub, Our Lady of Lourdes Community Services Group, Limerick City CDP, NOVAS, and Community Law & Mediation Centre will commission a research report on homelessness and human rights in Limerick.

Once completed, the report will be launched at a seminar, organised to create a dialogue about how rights-holders affected by homelessness can be better supported. Training will also be provided to build the capacity of local organisation to advocate on housing rights.

Doras Luimní will undertake research to analyse what employment supports are most needed and most effective for supporting people in the direct provision system, and for other eligible migrants to secure work in Ireland.

John Buttery, General Manager from the Garryowen Development Project commented: “Garryowen CDP and its partners are delighted to receive this grant. The work will highlight the implications that homelessness has on the basic human rights of families in Limerick; not only on the right to a home, but also health and education.”

Sean McSweeney, CEO of Doras Luimní said: "We are delighted to receive this grant, as many of our clients find it difficult to secure decent work to support themselves and their families. This grant will enable us to identify what supports they can access, and ultimately improve their life.”