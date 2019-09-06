County Limerick road closed following 'serious' accident

THE road between Cappamore and Doon is closed following a "serious" crash this Friday afternoon.

Two units from Cappamore Fire Service were called out at 2.13pm. Ambulances and gardai also responded. Emergency services remain at the scene.

One local said: "It looks very serious. The road is blocked."

It is understood that two vehicles were involved.

Motorists are asked to avoid the road and use diversions.

The stretch of road between the two villages is expected to be closed for some time to allow garda forensic collision investigators attend the scene.