Is Limerick's Greg Love Island romance with Amber over?

LOVE Island winners Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill have broken up, according to reports.

Only five weeks ago they shared the £50,000 prize after winning the public's hearts in the hit TV show.

According to reports, the Limerick native dumped the beautician over text message.

Maura Higgins, Greg and Amber are all due to be on tonight's Late Late Show.

The Corbally Rugby Sevens star took to Instagram earlier this week with a selfie of him and Ryan saying: "Great chat this morning with [Ryan]...True gent."

Ryan told his RTE Radio One listeners this Tuesday morning: "Now, I am going for coffee with Greg from Love Island because he is on the show on Friday night, along with Maura and Amber and Sinead O'Connor and everyone else. I am looking forward to saying hello to him in advance of that."

It remains to be seen if they all will be on the show but it is sure to be compulsive viewing.