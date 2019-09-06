Revolutionary floating data centre in Limerick looks set to proceed after objections withdrawn

A NEW €35m floating data centre in Limerick’s docklands looks set to proceed after the objections to the revolutionary project have been withdrawn.

As exclusively revealed by the Limerick Leader, planning permission was sought for a new €35m floating data centre at Ted Russell Dock, in a move which could see a total of 124 new positions.

It has been confirmed by An Bord Pleanála that an appeal by the Limerick Port Users Group against the decision of Limerick City and County Council to grant planning permission for the floating barge on the River Shannon has been withdrawn.

With centres providing information technology power for businesses being sought after, the Shannon Foynes Port Company teamed up with Californian firm Nautilus Data Technologies which plans to moor a floating vessel providing commercial data storage at Ted Russell Dock.

The Limerick Port Users group, which in itself represents 16 businesses on the docklands, had launched a formal submission against the proposals saying they believed the data centre would “severely and irrevocably compromise the ability of the port to meet the existing needs of its users”. However, the appeal has been withdrawn following successful engagement between the port users, SFPC staff and Nautilus management.

Nautilus Data Technologies, an innovative data centre developer, together with Shannon Foynes Port Company (SFPC), have said that they look forward to progressing Europe’s first water-cooled data centre at Limerick’s Ted Russel Dock following the withdrawal of the An Bord Pleanála appeal on the project.

Welcoming the decision, James L Connaughton, President and CEO of Nautilus Data Technologies, said: “We had very constructive and substantive conversations with representatives of the Port Users Group and Shannon Foynes Port Company and are glad that we could come to a common understanding that Nautilus’ data centre facility will help underpin the long-term viability of the already thriving docks and make a positive contribution to all of other activity there.

“We now look forward to moving ahead with this project in a spirit of partnership with all of the local stakeholders as well as national government and business interests because the new green digital infrastructure that our project will provide is not only locally and regionally valuable but also of considerable national significance.”

Said Patrick Keating, CEO of SFPC, “I want to thank both Jim Connaughton and his team at Nautilus, as well as the Port Users Group for their commitment and time over recent months to getting us to this juncture. It was clear from the off that all involved in these conversations are ultimately vested in the development of the Ted Russell Docks as a working port, which made arriving at a successful outcome much easier.

“This is a positive outcome for Nautilus, for the port company, for port users and, moreover, for Limerick and the wider region. This ‘floating’ data centre will trigger significant international interest in Limerick as a cutting-edge and more environmentally sustainable digital ecosystem. It will create high-value jobs, contribute to the long-term vitality of the docklands and its user community and attract a broad array of ICT-driven business activity to Limerick and the wider region. “

Chairman of the Port Users Group Liam Woulfe: “Following our conversations with Nautilus and SPFC, we are fully assured that the facility will be complementary to existing port activity. Limerick is a city on the up and this investment is indicative of that. It will undoubtedly put Limerick even more on the map as an international technology crossroads and we look forward to benefit this will bring for the docks, the city and the region.”

Nautilus data centres use a patented cooling technology that is substantially more energy, water and resource efficient than traditional data centres, delivering significant cost savings alongside substantial environmental benefits.

Mr Connaughton added, “We remain greatly encouraged by the welcome and goodwill Nautilus has experienced in Limerick since we commenced exploring options here. Our investment will bring one of the world’s greenest data centres to Ireland, and help make Limerick and the wider region a showcase location for global business, government and community leaders seeking more sustainable digital infrastructure solutions, attracting very significant inward investment and jobs in the process.”