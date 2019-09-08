Limerick Council invites funding applications for projects to raise environmental awareness

Limerick City and County Council is inviting applications for the Community Environment Action Fund which was previously known as the 'Local Agenda 21 Environmental Partnership Fund.

If you have a project or initiative that could help to increase awareness of environmental issues locally or that could help your community to become more sustainable you may qualify for financial assistance from this fund.

The Community Environment Action Fund promotes sustainable development by assisting small scale, non-profit environmental projects at local level.

Potential projects should be in line with national environmental policies on areas such as waste, biodiversity, climate change, air, noise, water or sustainable development.

Priority will be given to projects relating to climate and biodiversity. Funding can also be supplemented by other sources, e.g. the private sector, in order to maximise the potential for partnership arrangements.

Last year 48 projects coming to a total of more than €36,000 were funded in Limerick, including a school garden with a biodiversity, pollinator focus, a puppet show on waste and recycling and River Shannon Bottle Nose Dolphin Oil Spill Response Training.

The closing date for applications for this year is Friday 27 September 2019.

Application forms are available to download from the limerick.ie website. Search ‘Community Environment Action Fund’.

For further details please contact customerservices@limerick.ie or ceaf@limerick.ie or telephone 061 556000.