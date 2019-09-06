The die is cast for ninth Limerick model and diorama show this Sunday

EVERYTHING from dolls houses to Dietz tractors will be on display at Limerick’s ninth Diecast Model and Diorama Show this weekend.

Everybody thought Mark Tierney, from Caherconlish, was mad when he started it in 2011 but it has grown in popularity every year. It takes place in the South Court Hotel this Sunday, September 8 from 10am to 6pm.

“We have a great variety of displayers showcasing their model dioramas and model collections. These range from trucks, farm, plant and construction, cars, trains, lego and dolls houses,” said Mark.

One of the highlights of the event every year is what show feature specialist John Cusack, Fedamore, comes up with.

“This year John has a very special show feature which is sure to attract the public in their numbers again. He has a construction and mining based theme in miniature form called the construction machinery show Ireland and Bauma. The diorama will be 32 foot long by 10 foot wide.

“This is going to be one of the biggest construction and mining diecast model dioramas ever put together. It is a must-see,” said Mark.

He is delighted to support Limerick Animal Welfare for the ninth year in a row

“It is completely run by volunteers who give up their own valuable time day and night to rescue abandoned animals and keep this amazing charity going,” said Mark.

See Limerick Diecast Show Facebook page for more information.