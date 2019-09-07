Gnome-more going into Limerick suburb as man accused of handling stolen goods is bailed

A MAN who is accused of handling several items of stolen property including a garden gnome has been ordered to stay out of the Caherdavin area of the city.

Jeffrey Kelly, 29, of Willow Close, Old Cork Road is accused of possession of a television and a garden ornament at a house at Whitethorn Drive, Caherdavin on July 29, last.

It is alleged both items were stolen during earlier burglaries in the Caherdavin area.

At Limerick District Court, gardai initially indicated they would be opposing bail but when the case was recalled, Judge Marie Keane was told there was no gardai objection subject to conditions being imposed.

In addition to staying out of Caherdavin, Mr Kelly was ordered to live at his home address and to obey a nightly curfew. He must sign on at Roxboro Road garda station seven days a week and he must keep his mobile phone turned on and charged at all times.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said a file is being prepared for the DPP and the matter was adjourned to later this month for directions.