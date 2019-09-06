Limerick farmer Hannah opens up her land for charities this Saturday

NORMALLY Hannah Quinn Mulligan is visiting other farms but this time she is opening up her own.

The County Limerick farmer and Farmers Journal journalist is organising a charity bake sale and nature walk as farmer mental health is not discussed or highlighted enough.

Hannah and her family are holding the event this Saturday, September 7, from noon to 3pm. It takes place at stunning Tory Hill house in Croom. All monies raised from the event will go to Pieta House and the Mid-West Rape Crisis Centre.

“I live and work in a rural area and have always been concerned that issues around farmer mental health are not discussed and highlighted enough. CSO statistics show that on average 26 farmers die by suicide every year.

“As a farmer myself, I know it can be the best job in the world when everything is going right but we also need to acknowledge that farming can be lonely and challenging,” said Hannah.

“Rural Ireland deserves as much attention to deal with mental health and sexual assault as cities do, which is why I felt it was vital to support charities in the Mid-West,” she continued.

On average 26 farmers die by suicide every year in the Republic of Ireland, a stark reminder of the mental health struggles facing many farmers. CSO figures show a 47% decline in the number of farmers who died by suicide in the three years from 2014 to 2017.

In 2014, 34 farmers died by suicide, while the most recent figures show that 20 farmers died by suicide in 2017.

A 2018 HSE report highlighted that middle-aged men in the farm community were a priority group for mental health difficulties.

The monies will be divided between Pieta House and Mid-West Rape Crisis Centre. The number of sexual assaults increased by 10% this year according to the CSO and 85% of people who commit sexual assaults are known to their victims. Both charities need all the support they can get.

“We’d be delighted to welcome people onto our farm in Croom on Saturday from noon to 3pm and help raise support for the charities supporting local people in the Munster area,” said Hannah.

In the interests of sustainability people are asked to bring their own water in reusable bottles.