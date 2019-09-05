Deaths in Limerick - September 5, 2019

The death has occurred of Hannah Browne (née Broderick) of Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Hannah, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the care of the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry on September 4th. 201. Hannah, wife of the late Tom, is very sadly missed by her loving family Phil, Ger, Helen, Mary, John, Noreen, Dora, Mike and Bridget, sister Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Saturday from 5.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Sunday to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12.00 p.m. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

The death has occurred of Eileen (Eily) Burke of Ballynoe, Ballingarry, Limerick. Eileen died on Sepember 5th 2019 .Survived by sisters Mary and Joan (Ahern), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces other relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry this Friday evening, September 6th, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm arriving at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of Ita Costelloe (née Hayes) of Brookville Gardens, Clareview, Limerick. Ita died peacefully at Riverdale Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Noel and dearest mother of Greg, Pat & Noel. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Marita, Clare and Annmarie, grandchildren Des, Eleanor, James, Conor, Ronan, Emma, Grace, Gearoid, Aodhán & Noel, brothers Des & Ollie (his wife Geraldine), sisters Isa & Anna, step-sister Buddy (pre-deceased by Sheila, Tom & Paddy), relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (Sept. 8th) from 5pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Mon. (Sept. 9th) at 11am, funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret Grant (née Collopy) of Rathuard, Ballysheedy, Limerick

Late of Carew Park, Limerick. Margaret, died (peacefully) in her 90th year, at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Peter Grant. Very deeply regretted by her family Geraldine, David, Patricia, Martin & Annemarie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Ann & Una, sons-in-law Brendan & Anthony, sister Rita Mc Carthy, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (September 6th) from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, with removal afterwards to St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore. Requiem Mass Saturday (September 7th) at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.