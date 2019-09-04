Deaths in Limerick - September 4, 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Nelligan (née Leahy) of Templemichael, Caherconlish, Limerick / Herbertstown, Limerick

Late of Rathjordan, Herbertstown, Co. Limerick. Mary Ellen, died (peacefully) at St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Beloved wife of the late Michael (Mickey) Nelligan. Very deeply regretted by her sons Jackie, Michael, Laurence, Liam, Danny & Paddy, daughters Mary & Bridget, grandchildren, great-grandchilldren, sisters, sister-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family & a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Thursday (September 5th) from 6pm to 8pm, with removal afterwards to Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Funeral On Friday (September 6th) after 11.30am Mass to the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Arthur Manifold Lisenair, of Shelbourne Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Manifold Arthur, Lisenair, Shelbourne Road, Limerick. Late National Garage, Thomas Street and Shelbourne School of Motoring. September 4th 2019 peacefully at St. Johns Hospital. Beloved husband of Rose. Dearly loved father of Gaye, Ger, Dorothy, Arty, Aileen, Dermot and the late Claire and David. Grandad to the late Baby Luke. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of The Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Carmel Managhan (née Hayes) of Cecil Street, Limerick City, Limerick / Richmond Hill, Cork. Carmel Managhan (nee Hayes) (Late of Rathmore Park, Richmond Hill, Cork and Formerly 32 Cecil Street, Limerick. September 3rd 2019 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Wife of the late Vincent. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, step-daughters, and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick this Thursday from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to the Dominicans Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.