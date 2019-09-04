‘The best chance I have': Limerick comes out to support Leon

PEOPLE from across Limerick have come together to raise funds for local animation student Leon O’Connor, who needs to raise €70,000 to receive vital stem-cell treatment in Russia.

A number of events are taking place in the coming weeks to support the city man, whose secondary progressive multiple sclerosis is affecting his life severely.

Stem-cell treatment in Russia, he said is “the best chance I have”.

“It’s my only lifeline,” 22-year-old Leon added.

As revealed by the Limerick Leader last week, Leon’s Lifeline has been set up by his mother, the well-known local food writer Valerie and Leon’s friends.

It was officially launched on the top floor of the Limerick Strand Hotel this Wednesday/.

The first event will see celebrity chef Rachel Allen will be leading one of the first events by holding a 'Cooking Demo with Rachel Allen’ on Wednesday, September 25 at 6.30pm at the Limerick Strand Hotel, with Rachel kindly donating her time to entertain Limerick audiences.

The night in the Strand will kick off with a wine reception where audience members can place bids on prizes in a silent auction. Local chef and food ambassador Tom Flavin will kick off the proceedings with a cooking demonstration of some of his much-loved dishes. Rachel will then take centre stage to entertain everyone with a demonstration of some delicious autumn dishes. Two lucky participants will win the prize of getting to enjoy the prepared dishes as they are made.

Acclaimed Limerick photographer Tarmo Tulit will also be on-site shooting portraits with all proceeds also going to Leon’s cause to help to save the health of this vibrant young Limerick man.

Also giving up their time to help this young man are the Limerick City Community Radio, who are putting on a 12 hour online 'Radiothon" this Monday, September 9 from 8am to 8pm, playing 12 hours of music, song, and dance featured in hourly shows.

They aim to help raise funds for the cause and also raise awareness of the distress caused to people who are suffering from MS. There will be prominent personalities from the region coming in to chat with the studio, as well as some MS patients and professionals in that field to chat with various hosts.

On top of this, there is a collection at the Urban Co-op on Saturday, September 14 with a portion of the day's profits being donated to Leon's Lifeline. The Urban Co-Op is the first co-operative grocery store in Limerick, producing organic wholesome foods at affordable prices.

Bobby Byrne’s pub is holding a Table Quiz Fundraiser on Tuesday, September 19 from 9 pm to 11 pm with teams of four costing €40.

The annual Kingdom Comic Fest on Saturday, October 5 at the Brandon Hotel, in Tralee, have kindly chosen Leon's Lifeline as its charity of choice. Kingdom Comic Fest is a convention that features comic books, writers, artists, crafters, vendors, gaming, panels, workshops, cosplay, and vendor.

Also coming up in October is the Limerick Rowing Club's Table Quiz at Flannery's Pub on Wednesday, October 16, a Family Fun Day at the Limerick Milk Market on Friday, October 20 and 'The Gathering Games Day' on Saturday, October 26 at Thomond Park featuring a collection of games and events, ranging from role-playing and game tournaments. Proceeds will be kindly be donated to Leon's Lifeline.

Valerie O'Connor, Leon's mother, and full-time carer said: "We are giving people a chance to give back. We are also trying to create awareness, it's not just about Leon, it's about people knowing the extremes of these treatments, like travelling to Russia when they should be available in Ireland."

For more information email leonslifeline@gmail.com and to donate visit www.gofundme.com/f/leons-lifeline.