Gardai launch investigation into robbery at well-known Limerick city store
Popular store Johnsey's on Sexton Street North | Picture: Limerick Leader
GARDAI have launched an investigation into a robbery at a popular store in the northside of Limerick city.
The incident occurred at Johnsey’s shop at Sexton Street North at around 7pm on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the gardai said “a small sum of money was taken and the suspect was believed to be carrying a knife”.
No persons were injured during the incident.
