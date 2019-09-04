Gardai launch investigation into robbery at well-known Limerick city store

Popular store Johnsey's on Sexton Street North | Picture: Limerick Leader

GARDAI have launched an investigation into a robbery at a popular store in the northside of Limerick city. 

The incident occurred at Johnsey’s shop at Sexton Street North at around 7pm on Tuesday. 

A spokesperson for the gardai said “a small sum of money was taken and the suspect was believed to be carrying a knife”.

No persons were injured during the incident. 