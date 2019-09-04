Man, 20s, arrested in connection with Limerick city burglary

GARDAI have arrested a man after he was stopped by officers in a car close to the scene of a suspected burglary in Limerick city.

The burglary occurred at a house in Delmege Park in Moyross this Tuesday.

At approximately 12.30 am, gardaí in Mayorstone Park received a report of a burglary that had just occurred in Moyross.

"A car was stopped by Gardaí close to the scene and a man in his late 20s was arrested. Property that had been stolen during the burglary was also recovered. The suspect was brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984," a spokesperson said.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court this Wednesday morning at 10.30am