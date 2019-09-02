Meeting to demand better mental health provision in Limerick

A CAMPAIGN is being launched in the city tomorrow night aimed at demanding better mental health provision in Limerick.

After a devastating period in which a number of people have attempted to take their own lives in the Shannon, the focus has switched to what Limerick needs to do to respond to this.

An open meeting takes place in Central Buildings One, beside the White House Bar in O’Connell Street this Tuesday night from 7pm.

A call has been made for representatives from all community, voluntary and political groups to come and plan “a cohesive strategy to address the chronic mental health crisis in Limerick”.

James Tuohy, one of the organisers of the event, says the group has a number of different asks.

“We are fighting for three main things – mental health awareness programmes across secondary schools, which we feel is affordable and achievable. We think there should be a 24-hour counsellor for Limerick City. The final thing we think is a building for the suicide prevention patrols,” he said.

A demonstration demanding better mental health services also took place outside City Hall over the weekend.

Mr Tuohy says the event is non-political, with all people welcome to attend and share their thoughts and views.

“We are coming together to decide what is the next step to get funding for these things,” he explained.

The meeting gets under way at 7pm at Central Buildings One at 51, O’Connell Street. All are welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/events/378002386202374/ for more information.