Deaths in Limerick - September 1, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Kathleen Robinson (née Barrett), 228, Swallow Drive, Carew Park, Limerick City, Limerick / Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick

Kathleen, died (peacefully) at St. John's Hospital. Mother of the late Dermot, Sinead & John. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Dermot, sons, daughters, sisters Chris Jordan & Marie Barrett, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, the extended Barrett & Robinson families and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (September 3rd) from 4.30pm to 6pm with removal afterwards to the Holy Family Church, Southill. Requiem Mass Wednesday (September 4th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Daniel O'Reilly, Galway City, Galway / Limerick City, Limerick. Late of Carey's Road, Limerick, Sarsfield Barracks & Park Ranger in the Peoples Park.

Daniel, died (peacefully) at Rushmore Nursing Home, Salthill. Very deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, the extended O'Reilly family. Pre deceased by his brother James O'Reilly & sister Kitty O'Reilly.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (September 3rd) from 1pm to 3pm with removal afterwards to Shannon Crematorium to arrive for 4pm Service.

The death has occurred of Teresa McCarthy (née Woulfe), of Elton, Knockainey, Limerick



Teresa McCarthy (nee Woulfe) (Elton, Knockainey, Co. Limerick, formerly of Fedamore and Crecora) August 31st, 2019, peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of Liam. Dearly loved mother of Nuala, Maeve, Terri, Rory and Liam, Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Brid, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass in Crecora Church on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Helen Condon (née Geary), of Tiermena, Cork Road, Newcastle West, Limerick



Helen Condon (nee Geary) Tiermena, Cork Road, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick and formerly of Broadford, Co. Limerick.

Suddenly at her home, wife of the late David Condon (Condon's Garage Newcastle West). Sadly missed by her son David, her daughters Mary (Walsh) Joan (Jefferis) Helen and Majella. Daughter-in-law Aine, Sons-in-law Guy and Ray, Grandchildren - Caroline, Jack, Cillian, Eoghan, Ellen, David and Jack. Her brother Michael Geary Broadford, Sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her sisters Peggy (Sweeney) Joan (Stack) and brothers Dick, David, John, Timmy, and Jimmy.

Reposing at Riedys Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Monday 2nd September from 5 pm to 8 pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West at 8.30 pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.