Deaths in Limerick - August 31, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Pat Stapleton, of O'Connell Street, Limerick City, Limerick / Navan, Meath.

Late of Graigs Lane, Navan. Survived by loving wife Brigid, adoring daughters Dr Nicola and Dr Natalie and much loved dog Lizzie, cherished grandchildren Christopher and Michael, sisters Nan and Judy, brothers Dick and Eugene, sons-in-law David O'Connor and Hugh McCarthy, and all other relatives and friends. No Flowers,House Private please.

Reposing on Sunday, 1st September, at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 2pm to 4pm followed by removal on Monday, 2nd September, to arrive in Ballysimon Cemetery for 11.45am.

The death has occurred of Mary Chris Purtill (née Fitzgerald), Castletown Conyers, Kilmallock, Limerick / Abbeyfeale, Limerick



Formerly of The Whitebridge, Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale. Mary Chris died peacefully on August 31st, 2019, predeceased by her late husband M.J. and brother Edzie. She will be greatly missed by her sons Eamonn and Micheál, daughters-in-law Fiona (Grace) and Ellen (Twomey), grandchildren M.J., Grace, Mark, Afton, Edward, Eimear and John, brothers Brendan and Mick Joe, sister Agnes (O'Doherty),brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry, on Sunday, September 1st, from 6pm until 8pm, arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Granagh, at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, September 2nd, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilnaughton Cemetery, Tarbert, Co. Kerry.

The death has occurred of Donal Moloney, Pinegrove, Raheen, Limerick



Donal died peacefully at Milford Hospice. Beloved husband of Emily, dearest father of Emily and adored granddad to Eve. Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law Jason (Enright), sisters Mary (Hannon) and Ann (O’Doherty), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffins Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (Sept. 2nd) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Sept. 3rd) at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St. Nessan’s Cemetery, Mungret.